Deputy Khamaev criticized Kadyrov for rewarding his son who beat a detainee

Deputy of the State Council of Tatarstan Azat Khamaev spoke sharply about awarding the son of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov, who became the Hero of the Republic after he beat the Koran arsonist. He said these words at a meeting of the Tatarstan parliament.

During the discussion of the bill on patriotic education, Khamaev wondered in what legal framework we live today.

Here is an example of such a question to which we must give answers: the head of a subject of the Russian Federation awards the title of Hero to his son for beating a person. Further, developing his idea, he says that he is the hero of all Muslims. Who can answer? Azat KhamaevDeputy of the State Council of Tatarstan

At the same time, he did not directly say the names of Ramzan and Adam Kadyrov. There was no reaction from other deputies to these words.

15-year-old Adam Kadyrov beat up detainee Nikita Zhuravel in a pre-trial detention center

Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova spoke about Zhuravel’s complaint about beating by Kadyrov’s son on August 16. The Ombudsman noted that she appealed to her colleague from Chechnya, Mansur Soltaev, with a request to conduct an investigation into this complaint, as well as pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses.

On September 25, Ramzan Kadyrov released a video showing the beating of Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning the Koran. The video shows how Adam Kadyrov inflicts several blows on the man sitting on the chair, including kicking him in the head. “He beat me and did the right thing,” said the politician, adding that he was proud of his son’s action.

Related materials:

Later, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Eva Merkacheva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, stated that the video of the beating by Kadyrov’s son is evidence of a crime. The human rights activist emphasized that Russia is a rule of law state in which everyone is equal before the law.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to initiate a criminal case due to Adam’s age

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to initiate criminal proceedings after the incident. The reason for this was the age of the son of the head of Chechnya. Adam Kadyrov is 15 years old, that is, he has not reached the age of criminal responsibility: according to the law, persons who have reached the age of sixteen are responsible for such crimes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the story of the beating of Zhuravel. Journalists asked the press secretary of the Russian president to assess the situation that occurred in Grozny. In response, Peskov said: “I don’t want to.”