In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Sakhalin Oblast, a local deputy of the City Duma Ruslan Ten threw a glass of coffee at a Russian woman. She allegedly “at great speed” almost ran into his son. The video of the conflict is published by the “Rise” edition in its Telegram-channel.

The published footage shows how the woman’s car slowly drives into the parking lot and turns in front of the deputy and his son. Then Ten turned between the parked cars and approached the woman who was driving. She headed towards the mall, and then Ten threw a glass at her. She stopped, turned around and tried to go in the other direction, to the cars – the deputy followed her again. This ends the recording.

In a conversation with the publication, the woman said that Ten’s son himself ran to her car, but she managed to brake in time. The child’s father, in turn, began to insult her, swear and threaten with reprisals. The deputy himself said that the car of the Russian woman “at great speed and rushed” right at him with the child. “I grabbed my son and tried to drag him across the carriageway of the parking lot, but I realized that I was not in time, so I pushed my son in the opposite direction,” he said.

Earlier in Tyukalinsk, Omsk region, the deputy of the district council Alexander Trishin beat a 67-year-old janitor who recently underwent heart surgery for poorly cleaned snow. “When the instructions of the deputy had no effect, he simply, without ceremony, suddenly knocked grandfather to the ground and started kicking him, including on the head,” wrote the deputy of the Omsk city council Dmitry Petrenko. He noted that after the beating, the pensioner was taken to the hospital.