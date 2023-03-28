Deputy Khinshtein: Russian Guard supplied faulty weapons worth 400 million rubles

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the department of the Naval Directorate of the Russian Guard, Sergei Volkov, in the case of the supply of faulty weapons at obviously inflated prices. About this in TelegramState Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein told the channel.

Volkov was detained for 48 hours. A criminal case was opened against him under article 286 (“Exceeding official powers”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, Volkov and a number of officials organized the supply of low-quality weapons at inflated prices. The damage amounted to about 400 million rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the court arrested Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the Central District (CO) of the Russian Guard troops, in a corruption case until May 4.