Vadim Rabinovich, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, revealed the plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he was seeking the start of bloodshed in the country. His speech was published on the official website party.

Rabinovich noted that if the opposition does not succumb to the provocations of the official Kiev and does not “take people to the streets” to avoid casualties. According to him, the main plan of the authorities is to “throw armed bands of nationalists” at the citizens.

The politician believes that the Ukrainian leadership “can unleash a war to cover up their crimes.” As an example, the deputy cited the strengthening of censorship and the growth of corruption in the country. “We are, of course, in great trouble. We need to come to our senses, understand that we are now right before a catastrophe, ”the parliamentarian said.

At the same time, the deputy did not rule out that the citizens of the country “will go out on their own” and wished the Ukrainians peace of mind.

In February, it was reported that most Ukrainians opposed Zelenskiy’s re-election. 57.1 percent of those polled would not support his re-nomination in the presidential elections in 2024.