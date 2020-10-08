Leonid Ogul, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee, made a proposal to nominate scientists from the Russian National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya, who developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, for the Nobel Prize in 2021. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, they made a scientific discovery, the scale of which is difficult to overestimate, since it will serve the benefit of all mankind. The interlocutor of the agency noted that the coronavirus has led to a pandemic of the magnitude that people last faced more than 100 years ago, experiencing the “Spanish flu”.

Ogul called the invention of a vaccine against the infection, which to date has infected almost 36 million people in the world and more than a million have died, a real breakthrough in science and medicine. “And of course, I am very glad that this breakthrough was provided by our Russian scientists. I think that their work should be noted by the entire world community, ”the deputy stressed.

His opinion was shared by a member of the Duma committee Boris Mendelevich. He said that if proven effective, the vaccine could save lives and protect the health of millions of people from unwanted consequences.

The world’s first vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus, developed by the Gamaleya Research and Development Center for Electrochemistry, and produced jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health in August. The drug is called Sputnik V. It is currently undergoing clinical trials.