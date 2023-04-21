Dominic Raab has preferred to preserve his political future and put responsibility before anger, although he has not been able to hide the latter. The British Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister presented his resignation this Friday, 24 hours after the head of government, Rishi Sunak, received a report allegedly very critical of the treatment given by the politician to his close collaborators . Raab faced eight accusations of workplace harassment and abuse of power with the officials who worked for him, both in his time as Foreign Minister and in his current position as Justice Minister. In his resignation letter, he expresses his willingness to continue supporting the Sunak government, but cannot help but express his frustration at the investigation carried out by employment lawyer Adam Tolley.

The document claimed that Raab had “irrational and persistently aggressive” behavior during his time at the head of Foreign Affairs. Although the lawyer admits that the former minister did not want to humiliate the officials in charge of him, he points out that it was “difficult to work with him” due to his “abrasive” nature.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sunak posted on Twitter, Raab has claimed that the investigation has set a dangerous precedent. “I think the contradictory findings he puts forward are wrong and set a dangerous precedent for good government conduct,” Raab complains. “Ministers must be able to exercise direct supervision over senior officials who carry out important negotiations on behalf of the British people (…). And secondly, the ministers must be able to express substantive criticism during their meetings with these high officials in order to establish the necessary standards and promote the reforms that the public expects of us”, explains Raab to justify two of the eight complaints of their employees presented by attorney Tolley.

Curiously, in the first of the cases, as the ex-minister already explains, he went too far in his reprimand of one of the diplomats who was negotiating with the Government of Spain the future of Gibraltar’s lace in the post-Brexit era and who, According to Raab, “the mandate that the Government Cabinet had agreed to was skipped.” London and Madrid hold tense talks about the future control of the borders and the jurisdiction over the airport of the British colony in Spain.

In his resignation letter, Raab consoles himself with the idea that the investigation into his conduct launched last November concludes that, in his four and a half years in government, he never once yelled or uttered “profanity at anyone.” ”. Raab adds in the writing: “I did not throw any objects or physically intimidate anyone, nor did I try to belittle anyone with my attitude.”

The text is actually an attack on the supposed “millennial culture” of the new civil service, denounced by other members of the hard wing of the Conservative Party to which Raab belongs. “By setting the threshold so low for detecting cases of bullying [acoso], the investigation has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage future spurious complaints against other ministers, and will have a paralyzing effect on those who seek to push for change from the Government, and on the British citizenry themselves ”, the politician has complained.

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the TUC, the union that brings together the majority of British civil servants (so-called civil servants, or civil service), has defined Raab’s statement as a “non-apology”, due to the tone it has used. “I’m sorry but I’m not sorry. A resignation with the class that we could expect. beyond the no sorryLet’s think of all those officials who have had to put up with Raab’s particular control for so long.” Nowak wrote on Twitter.

The bad character of Raab, the son of a Jewish immigrant who came to the United Kingdom from the then Czechoslovakia, was an open secret. His time at the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, where he graduated in Law, also helped him to participate in boxing and karate competitions. The former prime minister, Theresa May, came to appoint him minister for Brexit, and his euroscepticism made him a favorite among this powerful current of the Conservative Party for a time, to the point of daring to present his candidacy for the leadership of the party in 2019, against to a Boris Johnson who, at that time, was unbeatable. Raab later became a loyal ally of Sunak, whom he supported in his two attempts to lead the tories. The current prime minister awarded him the position of Minister of Justice and also kept him in the position, more symbolic than executive, of Deputy Prime Minister.

Sunak shows once again that his pulse does not tremble when it comes to saving his own mandate. He demonstrated it by expelling Gavin Williamson, former Minister of Education, also for his bad manners with staff, or Nadhim Zahawi, former Chairman of the Conservative Party, for hiding his fiscal problems with the British Treasury.

This same Friday, Downing Street has announced that Oliver Dowden, until now chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster —with the rank of minister, in charge of managing that real estate heritage of the British crown—, will be the new deputy prime minister. Alex Chalk, who was Secretary of State for Defense, becomes the new Minister of Justice.

The prime minister faces, at the beginning of May, municipal elections throughout the United Kingdom —the largest in participation since May 2019— that will be decisive in consolidating his electoral future. Performances like his budget to right the tax cut mess of his predecessor, Liz Truss; the agreement with Brussels to put an end to the conflictive problem of the Irish Protocol, or his harsh speech regarding irregular immigration, have made the conservatives recover slightly in polls that, even so, give the opposition a wide margin of victory labor.

