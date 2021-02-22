Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met yesterday with His Excellency Dr. Farid Mattiangi, Minister of Interior and National Government Coordination in the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Albert Damantang Camara, Minister of Security and Civil Protection in the Republic of Guinea, and His Excellency Gilbert Kankundi Malamba Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Security and Martial Affairs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the sidelines of the “IDEX 2021” exhibition currently held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

… and they called him during his meeting with the Guinean minister

His Highness discussed with the guests a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance cooperation in the police and security fields between the UAE and their friendly countries.

His Highness also exchanged talks with the guests about the importance of the IDEX exhibition and its role in enhancing cooperation between countries of the world through the exchange of pioneering experiences, applied practices and technologies used around the world in the areas of enhancing security, and the capabilities of national institutions in carrying out their vital tasks.

Saif bin Zayed receives the Congolese minister

The meetings were attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Muhammad Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Ministry officers, and accompanying delegations For the guests.