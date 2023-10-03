The problem of taking away children from Ukrainian refugees in European countries requires measures from the authorities of the European Union (EU), Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told Izvestia. But in the EU they prefer not to notice this problem, he explained.

“Here the problem lies rather in the legal framework of the European Union, which has a very unique interpretation of the rights of refugees and child custody, which allows numerous violations to be committed,” Polyansky said.

The diplomat noted that Ukrainian refugees, once in the EU, find themselves in a “gray” legal zone and are deprived of many rights. The Russian side will continue to raise this topic further.

“Our public signals on this matter help in a number of cases. The authorities, on whom something depends, are trying to avoid scandals and in some cases are accommodating to refugees,” said the deputy permanent representative.

