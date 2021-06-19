Javier Sánchez Serna, third secretary of the Congress of Deputies for Unidad Podemos and deputy of this coalition for Murcia, opposed this Saturday at the IES Los Albares de Cieza for a Professor position in the branch of Philosophy and within the framework of the call made by the Ministry of Education to cover 828 spaces in the institutes of the Region.

The Murcian deputy was pleased that, finally, these oppositions have been summoned in the branch of Philosophy, since, according to indicated, it had not been done for 10 years. “It is necessary to resume the normal rhythm of calls every two years that existed before the economic crisis so that there is a reduction in the interim and to comply with the sentences of the European Union, which said that many interim were outside the law », He explained.

The purple deputy acknowledged that during the pandemic, and due to the hiring of interns, “the waiting lists have moved a lot, but now we must have a gesture with all these professionals who have known how to maintain the type and provide continuity of education ». Along with Serna, some 250 opponents of Philosophy attended by five curators were examined in Cieza. The director of this ciezano institute, Francisco Zamorano, indicated that the day passed with total normality and thanked the support of the center’s staff.