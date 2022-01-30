Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Oleg Voloshin on the page in Facebook recalled the words of the last Russian emperor Nicholas II because of the situation around Ukraine and quoted his manifesto on the beginning of the First World War. He added that today it is impossible to imagine that the diplomatic tension would escalate into a military conflict.

The reason for the war was the assassination in Sarajevo of the Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand by the Serbian student Gavrilo Princip. Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia. Russia, in turn, stood up for the Serbian people, after which it was attacked by the allied Austria-Hungary Germany. Then Germany declared war on France, and Great Britain on Germany.

The manifesto of July 20, 1914, which Voloshin speaks of, explains the motives for the outbreak of war. The Ukrainian parliamentarian quoted the part in which the start of general mobilization was announced, despite attempts at peace negotiations.

“We ordered that the army and navy be brought to martial law, but, cherishing the blood and property of Our subjects, we made every effort to achieve a peaceful outcome of the negotiations that had begun. In the midst of friendly relations, Germany, allied to Austria, contrary to Our hopes for a century of good neighborliness and not heeding Our assurance that the measures taken were by no means hostile to her, began to seek their immediate cancellation, and having met with a refusal of this demand, she suddenly declared war on Russia. – the deputy of the Rada recalled the words of the emperor.

Voloshin noted that being in Belgrade near the monument to Nicholas II, he could not help but quote these lines as applicable to contemporary events. He added that today it is impossible to imagine that the diplomatic tension would escalate into a military conflict.

According to the deputy, “a cynical and prudent era” is poorly compatible with such sincere delusions and desperate deeds. Therefore, he expressed the hope that a repetition of the tragedy of the First World War could be avoided.

Earlier, a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yevgeny Muraev, doubted the possibility of a full-scale conflict in his country, noting that this is not beneficial for Ukraine in the first place, since the war is taking place on its territory.