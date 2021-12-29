Ukraine and Russia should unite in the “Slavic Union”. This opinion was expressed by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Ilya Kiva on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“The territory, which, indeed, in my opinion, should be in one union – our Slavic union”, – he said.

In his opinion, Moscow has a “right to territory” which is currently Ukrainian, and both countries should be in a single Slavic union state. They need to unite and oppose the West together, he summed up.

In addition, Kiva praised the work of the Government of the Russian Federation on the issue of Ukraine, noting that the Kremlin’s policy “deserves respect.”

Earlier, in September, more than 65% of Ukrainians favored a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to a poll.

Answering the question whether the events in Ukraine are now developing in the right direction, 70.5% of respondents answered negatively, the current course was supported by only 29.5% of citizens.

In August, the results of another study showed that a third of Ukrainians (32%) regret the collapse of the USSR, mostly representatives of the older generation.

According to the “Rating”, among the Ukrainians who regret the collapse of the USSR, most of the citizens who live in the southeast of the country. They are representatives of the older generation, the less well-off.

At the same time, those who would not support the proclamation of independence (Ukraine officially became independent on August 24, 1991), as well as people who consider their best times in the past, are nostalgic for the Soviet Union.

At the same time, 52% of the respondents assessed the influence of the USSR on the development of Ukraine as neutral, 23% – as negative, while 18% – positive.

Among the younger generation, as noted, a neutral position dominates, since for them “the period of the USSR is information from a history textbook, and not real experience.”

Earlier, in 2019, in Kiev, they announced the threat of the collapse of Ukraine in three years. According to Kiva, Ukraine may cease to exist due to political experiments carried out in the country.