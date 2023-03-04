The deputy of the PP Alberto Casero, whom the Supreme Court has placed today one step away from the bench accused of the crimes of administrative prevarication and embezzlement of public funds, has voluntarily resigned this Friday his act of popular parliamentarian, according to sources from the pp. The former mayor of Trujillo has made the decision so as not to harm the party, these sources point out, which assure that he has adopted it before he has been notified of the order of the examining magistrate. The deputy, who was Secretary of Organization in the Pablo Casado stage, had requested his withdrawal from militancy in the PP this morning, but had asked to keep the seat. While the management meditated what to do while waiting to receive the judge’s order, Casero has renounced his minutes and has freed the PP from a problem.

The magistrate Andrés Palomo of the Supreme Court has terminated the investigation against the popular parliamentarian for administrative prevarication and embezzlement of public funds in relation to five service contracts, sponsorship or agreements signed when he was mayor of Trujillo (Cáceres) in 2017 and 2018, in which, supposedly, legal administrative procedures were skipped. In his order, the instructor gives the prosecutor 10 days to request the opening of the oral trial by formulating the indictment or request the dismissal.

Casero, who rose to fame in February 2022 for his error in the vote that led to the approval of the labor reform in Congress, testified in June before the Supreme Court instructor and admitted that, during his time as mayor, he signed some contracts that they did not conform to the legal procedure, but he defended that there were only “administrative irregularities”, never a crime. His explanations did not convince the instructor, who in September asked the Criminal Chamber to request permission from Congress to be able to act against the parliamentarian. The Chamber voted on it in October and passed unanimously.

In the order notified by the Supreme Court this Friday about the PP deputy, the magistrate explains that the facts attributed to Casero suggest that, during his time as mayor, he entered into service contracts, sponsorship or agreements with different people and entities, breaching “all kinds of formality” required by law. The investigation focuses on five contracts, which cost the Trujillo City Council more than 100,000 euros.

The step taken by the people’s deputy by resigning his seat frees the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, from a political problem, who a few hours ago had once again criticized the government’s actions in the mediator case, a corrupt plot based in the Canary Islands among whose leaders is the former socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo. The PSOE suspended Fuentes Curbelo from militancy hours after learning of his alleged involvement in the network and forced his resignation from the act of deputy. He Number Three from the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, demanded it in a tense face-to-face meeting. In the case of Casero, it was he who first asked the PP to suspend his membership and then renounced his act without the party even asking him to. The management had not closed the door to claim it, but in the end it was he who did it of their own accord