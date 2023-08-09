The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Tuesday, August 8, fired at Lisichansk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was told in his Telegram channel by the deputy of the People’s Council of the LPR, who volunteered for the front, Yuri Yurov.

He also said that the attack was carried out from cannon artillery, cluster munitions were used.

“There is no data on casualties and destruction yet,” Yurov wrote.

Earlier on the same day, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said in his Telegram channel that a civilian was killed as a result of the shelling of the Kievsky district by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is also information about five victims.

Earlier, on August 5, militants from Ukraine hit Donetsk, presumably with cluster shells. According to eyewitnesses, as a result of shelling, the building of the Donetsk National University of Economics and Trade caught fire.

Ukrainian militants daily attack the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The use of such a type of weapon as cluster munitions is prohibited by the Convention, which entered into force on August 1, 2010, 123 countries signed it, but only 110 ratified it. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Estonia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.