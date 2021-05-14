After Cristina Kirchner, the Vice Minister of Justice Juan Martin Mena also requested the annulment of the trial for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, which had been initiated after the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman. In that file, the vice president and former members of her cabinet were prosecuted for the crime of aggravated cover-up of the AMIA attack.

With a 70-page brief, Mena maintained that in the file there are a “manifest non-existence of crime”, And because of that requested that his dismissal be issued. His defense attorney understood that the “conduct attributed to him was completely in accordance with the law.”

Along the same lines, the former member of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), asked that the Federal Chamber of Cassation dictate the nullity of all the actions, “because the reopening of these proceedings, at the time already dead, was prompted by two judges who should have excused themselves from intervening in the process, and yet they did not.” So he referred to the chambermaids Gustavo Hornos and Mariano Borinsky, who admitted to having held meetings in the Olivos farm with Mauricio Macri during his presidency.

For his defense, Mena “did not commit any crime. Quite the contrary, he dedicated a large part of his journey through the public service to fight against the impunity that surrounds, for twenty-seven years, the attack on the headquarters of the AMIA.”

If the oral debate takes place, the accused will be judged by the alleged attempt to cover up the five accused Iranian defendants of having been the intellectual authors of the attack on the AMIA through the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, a fact that the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman denounced in 2015. As established by justice, the attack was perpetrated by a command of the Islamic Jihad of Hezbollah.

For Mena, on the other hand, everything responds to a political persecution. The second of Martín Soria in Justice said that six years ago “he has been subjected to this process in a totally illegal way, with a constant violation of his constitutional guarantees.” In a political response to his request before the courts, he indicated that “it’s time to end this pantomime. The total lack of support for this process is known to all: accusers, defendants, judges and even politicians and journalists from all walks of life. “

Thus, he used the same arguments as Cristina Kirchner, who ten days ago requested the annulment of the case. The Vice Minister of Justice made another political defense and pointed out that “it’s time for politics to be discussed in political bodies and that the judicial courts cease to be the theater of operations for disputes that have little to do with the competences of criminal justice. “

Cristina Kirchner made another request to the judges. To expand the arguments of her proposal, the vice president required that the Chamber of Cassation, enable the publicity of the audience that is usually convened in such circumstances. “Given the importance of this process, such hearing must be held publicly, authorizing the media that require it to broadcast it live,” said Cristina Kirchner.

The accusation

On December 7, 2017, Judge Claudio Bonadio requested the violation and preventive detention of former President Cristina Kirchner. At that time, she was prosecuted for treason, aggravated cover-up and obstruction of a functional act, all linked to the pact with Iran as an alleged benefit for those accused of the AMIA attack. According to the justice, Cristina and several of her officials designed a “criminal plan” to “endow the Iranians with impunity” Responsible for the blowing up of the Jewish mutual.

In the case of the Pact with Iran, which began in 2015 after Nisman’s complaint, several former officials who now hold positions in the Alberto Fernández government are on trial. If the Cassation does not accept Cristina and Mena’s requests, the oral trial would start next year.

For Justice, the purpose of the Memorandum was that the Iranian citizens accused of the terrorist attack “could be removed from the action of justice – by granting Interpol enough tools so that the red index notifications that weighed against Iranian citizens lose virtuality ”. Thus, they were freed from “all criminal responsibility for said events -through the creation of a Truth Commission- and through this, introduce an alternative hypothesis.”

The defendants are Cristina Kirchner, Eduardo Zuain, Oscar Parrilli, Carlos Zannini, Angelina Abbona, Juan Martín Mena, Andrés Larroque, Jorge Khalil, Luis D’Elía, Fernando Esteche and Alan Bogado. The late former Chancellor Héctor Timerman was also prosecuted.

