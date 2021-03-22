The vice mayor of Valencia and mayor of Urban Development and Renewal, Sandra Gómez, insisted this Monday on asking Valencia CF to fulfill “its commitments, beyond the ATE –Strategic Territorial Action– “and that the new stage ends.” There are both legal and factual formulas for finish the new stadium“, said Gómez, who has indicated that the City Council and the Generalitat are working on” a roadmap “to achieve compliance with these commitments. Gómez has spoken in this way, in statements to the media, coinciding with the meeting that she and the mayor of the Treasury, Borja Sanjuán, have held this day with representatives of the VCF Libertad Association, including its president, José Antonio Pérez.

The representative of this entity explained to the media before the meeting that the objective was to “comment on the situation of Valencia CF” and propose “an action plan” to see if you can “find a solution”. Thus, he has detailed that the intention was to speak “of the economic situation” of the club, “which is critical; of the ATE, which is more than unfulfilled” and of the will to “democratize” the club. “That the departure of Meriton ends with a democratization, that Valencia once again belongs to all Valencians“, has asserted.

Asked about the offer of Valencian businessmen together with an investment fund in favor of the club, Pérez has considered that “he would not change anything because the democratization project also requires an initial investment.” “A Valencian investor who comes to recover, to make the share reversal, could end well. It would be the correct way to end democratization, by returning the club to the Valencian players, “he stated. In this sense, he added that” there are concerns “among Valencian businessmen” also to save Valencia CF “and has pointed out that these “conversations” and “dialogues” have been “going on for a long time.”

“Meriton has long known that her time here is over. Now you are simply managing the exit and trying, when you sit down at the negotiating table, to have the force majeure position you may have. But with the management of the team, and more this last year, I believe that he has lost all position of strength, “he added. Regarding the possibility of resorting to judicial means, the representative of Libertad VCF has stated that” it is very important. ” because “if a society with 102 years of history has been wrong, it is important that it comes to light and that a judge says it.”

For her part, Sandra Gómez has commented, regarding economic movements around the club and its property, that both she and the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, they neither enter nor leave “in a matter that has to do with the purchases of the shareholding package” because it is “a private matter in a public limited company”. The vice mayor has affirmed that the meetings held from the council, from the Urban Planning area, are with “possible representatives of funds who want to buy the plot” of the Mestalla because “there are important urban issues that have to be resolved to favor” its sale. . “From the Valencia City Council we want to help and make available all the information you need.It is convenient to favor the purchase of the plot that will help finish the new Mestalla“, has said.

Sandra Gómez has indicated that meetings such as the one held with Libertad VCF shows that “there are movements of members who want to favor democratization processes within the club, that there is more diversity or more weight of minority members.” “Anything that goes along the lines of democratizing and favoring greater participation, I am open to listen to it. and from the City Council to encourage the club to have more voices and to diversify the decision-making capacity “, he added.

“No will”

Asked about the end of the ATE, next May, Gómez has indicated that he has spent “many months talking and giving opportunities about this” to the sports club and has considered that “Meriton has shown, both in word and deed, that it has no will to comply with the ATE or with the commitments to finish the stadium“Again, he pointed out. The municipal official has considered that the council must” continue in the same line of urging that they fulfill their obligations “, after which he has warned that if this is not the case, Valencia CF will have to abide” by the consequences legal acts of a breach “.”Complying with the legal obligation to finish the stadium is something that is in favor of the club, the city and the fans. It does not seem logical or serious to me that they only request more extensions without giving guarantees. That is nothing more than abandoning the club and its fans to their fate, to the fate of property, “he said.

In this line, Gómez has stressed that the administrations must be “guarantors of the fulfillment of the obligations” that are acquired with it. He has detailed that annulling the ATE supposes “annulling the urban right to build a shopping center in the middle of the city” and he stressed that “this does not mean that Valencia CF does not continue to have the obligation to finish the new stadium”.

“Rigorous with legality”

“Let no one be confused. He loses an important urban right, it is a gift that was made to him at the time of the PP. Valencia has done nothing to preserve and maintain it, “he said, in addition to insisting on the need to have deadlines and facts.”It seems to me a joke to pretend that you are given more terms without offering a guarantee in return. We adhere to public regulations. We have to be very rigorous with the law, “he added. Sandra Gómez has reiterated that ending the ATE does not mean” ending the obligation “to” finish the new stadium “and has indicated that”owners have an obligation to finish unfinished works“” In that line we will begin to work, “he assured.