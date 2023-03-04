The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, announced this Friday the dismissal of the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales, of Cs, due to alleged irregularities in his management. Morales, who was key to raising Mateos to the mayoralty in 2019, had delegated the powers of tourism, economy, commerce, industry, crafts and municipal companies. The decision was adopted after an extraordinary meeting of spokespersons in which the deputy mayor could not clarify the way in which an event was contracted to promote Holy Week that was to be held last Tuesday at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. , and which was suspended ‘in extremis’ on the recommendation of the City Council’s legal and intervention services.

After signing the dismissal of Morales and communicating it to him, the mayor gave a press conference in which he explained that he made the decision after the “few explanations” offered by Morales about the event and “the doubts that the procedure has generated” due to the irregularity of contracts, as can be deduced from the negative technical and legal reports that forced their cancellation.

Mateos considered that “this decision is the best for Lorca” and that as mayor he could not allow “nothing or anyone to damage and tarnish the image of Holy Week and the city of Lorca and that public money is used without rigor” . He clarified that the act was exclusively organized from the vice mayor’s office as stated in the report of the head of the Tourism service dependent on the municipal group Cs.

Locked in his office for three hours



After learning of his dismissal, the former vice mayor, Francisco Morales, remained for three hours entrenched in his office where his cabinet deleted “personal elements” from five of the seven computers, but denied that the hard drives were destroyed “because we have nothing to hide ». Local and National Police patrols went to the City Hall and a couple of agents remained at the door of his office, from which he refused to leave. At that time, an ambulance also went to the Consistory to treat Morales, who apparently suffered a power surge.

Upon leaving, after 6:00 p.m., he said that he did not expect the mayor’s decision to dismiss him, which he considered “unjustified” and “not deserved.” He claimed to have carried out his work with “the maximum transparency” and confirmed that he will not renounce his act as councilor and that “he will continue to work for Lorca with his head held high.” For Morales, the mayor’s decision responds to “partisan criteria, without any problem” and related it to the proximity of the municipal elections.

The door of his office was sealed because, according to what he said, he did not have time to remove his personal belongings due to the hasty decision, an eviction that will begin on Monday. He added that the treatment received by the trusted staff of the mayor’s office yesterday was “much better.” According to Francisco Morales, he has the support of his party with which yesterday he maintained “direct contact” at all times.

The mayor of Lorca explained, after signing the dismissal of Morales, that until after the official presentation of the event last Friday morning, which was attended along with Morales by the presidents of the brotherhoods and the councilor for Easter, José Luis Ruiz, no file was opened in the City Council nor was any expense withheld to carry it out. These procedures were carried out at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, so the technicians did not have access to it until Monday the 27th. At that time they were able to verify that the act that was intended to be held the following day did not comply with the established administrative procedures. With the unfavorable legal report, because it meant a division of the contract, it was decided to postpone the event. The credit withholding reached 73,000 euros, “apart from other expenses that were possibly not included in that document,” and that the mayor was unable to specify.

Mateos revealed that it was also known that an international congress on the musician Bartolomé Pérez Casas was planned to be held, which would entail an expense for the City Council of about 70,000 euros and that it presented the same administrative errors as the promotion of Holy Week . Faced with these high expenses of the Department of Tourism, the mayor said that he would not tolerate “that no councilor can spend the entire annual budget in the first months of the year.” His government pact, weakened in recent months due to differences with Morales, was pulverized yesterday with less than three months to go before the elections.

Party reactions



The PP spokesman, Fulgencio Gil, demanded the resignation of the mayor for his “direct responsibility in the scandal” of the failed event in Madrid. According to Gil, Mateos tried to “launder it” by holding a Governing Board on Monday morning because “they wanted to go ahead with the act despite reports against the City Council’s legal advice.” For the spokesman for the popular, the dismissal of the vice mayor “is of no use” and he asked that he resign from the act of mayor.

The IU spokesman, Pedro Sosa, pointed out that “we must get to the bottom of the matter and clarify responsibilities.” His group will study all the documentation requested from the government team to find out the details and assess whether it has acted in accordance with the law.

Vox also demanded that responsibilities be cleared “up to their ultimate consequences.” Councilor José Martínez said that the big losers are “the municipal coffers, and the image of the City Council and Holy Week.”

The national direction of Ciudadanos has requested the mayor and Morales all the documentation regarding the contracting of the event to “analyze the facts reported” by Mateos. The orange party announced that “once the file has been studied in its entirety, Cs will not hesitate to take the necessary measures.”