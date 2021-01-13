Yuriy Boyko, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction in the parliament, said on Wednesday, January 13, during a briefing in Kiev about the need for Ukraine to sign direct agreements with Gazprom to make gas cheaper for the population. The broadcast was hosted by the Newsone TV channel.

Since January 1, gas prices have risen in the country, and at the end of December, the government canceled the preferential tariff for the first 100 kW of electricity, in connection with this, protests are taking place in Ukraine, demanding lower tariffs.

“In our opinion, it is necessary to stop playing with Russian gas, which is imported through the Bulgarians, through Austria to the country, and sign direct agreements with Gazprom in order to receive this gas 25% cheaper,” the deputy said.

According to him, expensive gas “puts an additional burden” on the country’s economy, on people, on industry, on all its consumers.

On January 4, in Ukraine, about 300 people blocked the Kiev-Kharkov highway in the Poltava region with a demand to reduce prices for gas distribution. The protesters moved along the pedestrian crossing. There were no obstacles for vehicles.

Earlier in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on citizens to buy gas for domestic needs from the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. He stressed that this is beneficial and will save money.

Also, the Ukrainian government canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021. As emphasized in the Cabinet, the refusal of the Ministry of Energy’s project on special obligations in the electricity market would lead to a rapid rise in prices.

At the end of September 2020, it became known that the European Commission intends to help Ukraine in reforming the country’s energy market. For these purposes, the EC intends to allocate € 2 million. It hopes that in this way it will be possible to improve the quality of functioning of both the wholesale and emerging retail markets for electricity and gas, as well as to increase transparency and the level of competition.

On December 25, 2019, Zelenskiy imposed a ban on electricity imports from Russia under bilateral agreements. Thus, the Kiev authorities are seeking control over energy prices in the domestic market and increasing competition in this area.