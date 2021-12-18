Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko may flee to Russia, which will allow him to hide from Ukrainian justice. This opinion on Friday, December 18, was expressed by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin.

“Poroshenko, it seems, read my post on the FB and quickly rushed to the airport. Flight Kiev – Istanbul. From there to Moscow? ” – said in a message posted on the Ukrainian politician’s Facebook page.

The day before, on December 17, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine could not summon Petro Poroshenko for interrogation in the case of coal supplies from Donbass. It is clarified that in the process of presenting the summons, the former Ukrainian leader ignored the security officials and left.

On November 12, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov said that the special service is checking the possible involvement of Poroshenko and the ex-head of the National Bank Valeria Gontareva in treason when purchasing coal from Donbass.

On October 12, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the case against him on the supply of coal from Donbass was fabricated by the Ukrainian authorities. On October 8, Poroshenko rejected statements by the country’s authorities about a possible collusion with Medvedchuk.

The politician, according to the information of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, is accused of involvement in the scheme for the supply of coal from the territories of Donbass not controlled by Kiev in 2014-2015. The role of Poroshenko in the “coal schemes” is also being studied.