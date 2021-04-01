Ilya Kiva, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, predicted the imminent loss of Kiev Donbass. The corresponding statement can be found at website party.

Kiva noted that the policy of the current government in restoring peace in Ukraine does not contribute to the reintegration of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but only leads to the loss of territories and people who want to return to Ukraine.

With such an attitude of the authorities, “there will be no Ukrainians left there who are ready to give the lives of their children to the country they considered their homeland,” the deputy stressed.

“There are no such people in Crimea anymore. And if the actions of the authorities do not change, then it looks like very soon we will irrevocably lose Donbass as well, ”Kiva said.

The politician added that it is “very convenient” for the Ukrainian authorities to attribute all their failures and problems to the unresolved conflict in the east of the country, so Kiev will not comply with the Minsk agreements, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

On the eve, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the contact group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said that Kiev continues to insist on the secrecy of the negotiations that relate to the resolution of the conflict in Donbass.

According to him, the country’s political reputation in the negotiation process is close to zero, as evidenced by the country’s actions in working with the contact group and other formats for discussing issues on Donbass.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, proposed renewing a comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass from 00:00 on April 1.

On March 30, Kravchuk admitted that he was entangled in negotiations to resolve the situation in the southeast of the country, pointing out that Moscow emphasizes its mediating role in resolving the conflict, while Kiev considers it a party to the conflict.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. When discussing the situation in southeastern Ukraine, the leaders confirmed that there is no alternative to the Minsk package of measures adopted in 2015 as the basis for resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict.

The parties to the conflict agreed on a truce in Donbass in July 2020. However, the agreements were not respected.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk and in the “Normandy format”.