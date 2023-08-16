The deputy head of the Kostroma region called the residents dissatisfied with transport as idiots

The vice-governor of the Kostroma region, Yuri Makov, called the inhabitants who complained about the replacement of trolleybuses with inconvenient bus routes as idiots. So the deputy head of the region spoke in a message to the chairman of the regional Duma Valery Izhitsky, a screenshot of the correspondence is published Telegram– “Rise” channel.

The fact is that the Russians, dissatisfied with the innovations, recorded a video message, but asked for help not from the administration of the region, but from the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The authorities of this country responded to it and asked local officials to look into the situation – from the Belarusian department the document got to the vice-governor Makov.

The deputy head of the region sent the paper to the chairman of the regional Duma, Izhitsky, and advised him to tell “his idiots” to write “immediately to Biden, he will help.” The government of the Kostroma region has not yet commented on the situation.

In 2022, the mayor of the city of Nazarovo in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Vladimir Saar, was caught on an unfortunate slip of the tongue. During a meeting with local residents, the official conveyed the meaning of the proverb incorrectly: “Do not boast when going to the army, boast when going with the army.” To the question: “Will the roads be better this summer?”, Saar offered an unusual solution. “Don’t brag when you go to fight, but brag when you go to shit,” he replied.