Roman Isaikin, deputy head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Okrug, was arrested for accepting a bribe. This was reported on Saturday, January 30, “RIA News“With reference to a source in power structures.

“The deputy head of the RF IC, Isaikin, was detained under Article 290 of the RF Criminal Code (taking a bribe). At first he was placed in a temporary detention center, now he is under house arrest, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to the source, Colonel of Justice Isaykin was fired from his duty station.

Roman Isaikin was born in 1977. From 1994 to 2004 he was an employee of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia. In August 2004 he entered the service of the prosecutor’s office. In January 2011, he began working in SUSK RF, in September 2017 he was appointed deputy head of SUSK for the Khabarovsk Territory. In September 2019, he became Deputy Head of the Investigation Department of the RF IC for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region. Has awards: medals “For impeccable service” I, II degrees.

Earlier, on January 20, the acting head of the economic security and anti-corruption department of the MIA General Administration for Solnechnogorsk was detained for accepting a bribe.