Deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka Gura died as a result of an assassination attempt

In Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Gura, deputy head of the local administration for housing and communal services, died as a result of an assassination attempt. This was stated by the deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, Ekaterina Gubareva, in her Telegramchannel on Saturday, August 6th.

According to Gubareva, Gura died from his wounds.

Earlier it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia launched an investigation into the assassination attempt on Guru. The official was allegedly shot with a Makarov pistol. The attack took place earlier on Saturday. He was found in serious condition, and there were plans to transport Vitaliy Gura to the Crimea for treatment.