The deputy governor of Santa Cruz, Eugenio Quiroga, requested a license this Saturday before a complaint against him, as confirmed by the provincial government.

Quiroga, second in command of the province led by Alicia Kirchner, will be on leave while Justice resolves the case for which he is denounced, details of which are still unknown.

As specified from the Santa Cruz Executive, Quiroga “requested leave from his position in the face of a complaint made against him in order to guarantee the transparency and objectivity of the investigation processes.”

News in development.