This Monday, the Deputy Governor of La Rioja, Florencia López, resigned from the bench in the Senate that became vacant after the death of Carlos Menem, so the position will be filled by Ricardo Antonio Guerra, who was the Minister of Finance of La Rioja during the administration of former governors Ángel Maza and Luis Beder Herrera, and in a section of the administration of former governor and current national deputy Sergio Casas.

“I made the decision to resign from the bank, choosing to continue in this very important place in which the province put me, which is to be president of the Chamber of Deputies and vice-governor of La Rioja. It was a very difficult decision. I spoke a lot with my family and my colleagues, “Lopez said at a press conference this Monday, together with Governor Ricardo Quintela.

And he added: “I have two adolescent children and that influenced the decision, but it also has to do with respect for the republic and for democracies, since the people were forceful in choosing this formula.”

For his part, Guerra, who announced that he will join the block of the Frente de Todos in the Senate, affirmed that he will put all his “forces to rise to the occasion of replacing someone of the trajectory of Carlos Menem.” “I am going to work in accordance with the national government, because I adhere to its policies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the succession of the bank that was vacant could open a legal controversy in La Rioja, since the union member Ilda Lucero, who in 2017 was a substitute candidate for the Senate, announced through her lawyer that she will appear before the Justice to claim occupy it.

“Due to the resignation of the vice-governor, the bench belonged to a woman and I am a substitute for Florencia López. We are going to turn to the Electoral Justice so that they are the ones who decide,” argued Lucero. However, Guerra said that he has already started the formal procedures to take over and that it is “a resolved issue.”

With information from Télam.