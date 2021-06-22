Four minutes and forty-two seconds were enough for the deputy governor of Corrientes to activate a conflict within the radical government of Corrientes. Through a spot two months into the election in which governor, senators and provincial deputies and mayors are elected, Gustavo Canteros broke the alliance that kept him in office for almost eight years, clarified that he will be a candidate for mayor in the capital of Corrientes and that He will remain as president of the provincial Senate until December 10.

Canteros, who accompanied former governor Ricardo Colombi in the 2013-2017 period and the current provincial president Gustavo Valdés from 2017 to the present, always within the Encuentro por Corrientes (ECo) alliance, announced that he is withdrawing from the alliance Due to the impossibility of competing in a step against the current radical mayor, Eduardo Tassano, he had already made his candidacy for reelection official.

“We decided to create a new space with parties and social organizations, but above all by people who share this conviction that Corrientes can be better,” said Canteros in the video in which he highlighted his Peronist origin and that he was an “ally” to the radicalism.

Within the electoral calendar of Corrientes – the only province that chooses governor together with Santiago Del Estero due to the lags in the federal interventions – next week is the closing of alliances. Only then will it be known if the Canteros slamming door is to pass Peronism within the Frente de Todos, or a new front to compete within the provincial capital.

“As an ally, I fulfilled the commitment to accompany my governors: Ricardo Colombi first and Gustavo Valdés later. I did it and I do it with loyalty and respect, taking my role and the guidelines of the Executive. Beyond the differences that took public status, I will continue to act with the same responsibility in this position, until the end of my mandate by popular will on December 10, “said Canteros, leader of the Proyecto Corrientes party.

Beyond the institutional impact that a lieutenant governor may be a candidate for mayor of the capital by the opposition, in the Corrientes ruling party they trust in the good image of Gustavo Valdés who is going for reelection, and also in the radical mayor Eduardo Tassano.

In mid-May, the CB Consultora Opinion Public survey published by Clarion, ranked Valdés as the only one of the 24 governors that exceeds 70 positive image points: it rose 4.2 points compared to April, to reach 71.3%, which combines with a negative 27.3% and the rest were the undecided.

The conflict was predictable. Being reelected deputy governor, Canteros could not run again within the binomial for the provincial executive and in the summer he had launched his candidacy for mayor of the provincial capital. Tassano also made his candidacy for reelection official in the main city of the province with the permission of the governor. But by ruling out a STEP between the two, Canteros broke.

In statements to TelamCanteros confirmed conversations with the Justicialista Party and did not rule out being the Frente de Todos candidate for mayor of the city of Corrientes. “It is a possibility, we are talking, it is a second stage,” said Corrientes deputy governor Canteros.

The Peronism of Corrientes still does not have an official candidate for governor and Juan Zabaleta, mayor of Hurlingham in Greater Buenos Aires and one of the main allies of President Alberto Fernández, was inaugurated as a new auditor.

Although there is no candidate, the national senator of the Frente de Todos, Carlos Camau Espínola published a spot with an air of candidacy for governor. “I understood that no one can do it alone. What each one adds has to be part of something bigger. We have to create a space where each Corrientes participates, where each one puts their part, to think only of Corrientes and do what is missing”, says the former medalist in the story, who could have the lieutenant governor on the same list.