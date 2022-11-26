In Kyiv, out of 530 planned heating points, 20% turned out to be closed. This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by the head of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia.

According to him, in some “points of invincibility” there are no power generators, Internet or water.

“To be honest, as a representative of the authorities, I am ashamed, although this should be a shame not for me, but for the city authorities of Kyiv. But I’m ashamed, because in 20% [случаях] these “points of indestructibility” are generally closed, – quotes the words of Arakhamia Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

The MP added that work will be carried out with the Kyiv authorities to resolve organizational issues within two to three days.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the restriction of electricity supply in 15 regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader added that experts are actively working to restore the energy system, but so far they have not been able to establish a stable supply.

On the eve of Zelensky admitted that the work of “points of indestructibility” in Kyiv and other cities of the country is poorly organized. He criticized the work of the Kyiv mayor’s office, headed by Vitali Klitschko. Zelensky stressed that he expects better work.

Also on November 25, the Fox News channel reported that residents of Kyiv had to collect rainwater from pipes, as the water pipes in their homes were disrupted. In recent days, the people of Kiev have been “in survival mode,” as the water and electricity supply has been disrupted in the city due to Russian missile attacks, journalists reported.

On November 22, Zelensky announced that over 4,000 points of provision of basic services to the population were deployed throughout Ukraine in case of long-term power outages. It was noted that the points are equipped with water, electricity, mobile communications, the Internet and work free of charge around the clock. They will be able to find out where the nearest gas station, bank branch, pharmacy or store operate. It was planned to open such points at all regional and district administrations, as well as at schools and buildings of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The next day, readers of the British newspaper Daily Express condemned the Ukrainian president’s statement about the deployment of so-called residents’ support centers in the country. Commentators have speculated that they will be used to house rocket launchers and as human shields.

On October 10, Russian troops began to strike at the objects of military administration, energy and communications of Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

