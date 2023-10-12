Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Moscow Abdurrahman Al-Ahmed. This was reported on the evening of October 12 in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“Views were also exchanged on key topics on the Middle East agenda, with an emphasis on the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as the situation in Yemen and Syria,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is clarified that the meeting took place at the request of the Saudi ambassador. In addition to the situation in Israel and Palestine, diplomats discussed strengthening Russian-Saudi ties, including increasing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, the Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier that day, Bogdanov had a telephone conversation on the situation in the Gaza Strip with the Minister of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian National Authority, Hussein Sheikh. During the conversation, they discussed the immediate cessation of hostilities, the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver supplies needed to the residents of the Gaza Strip, as well as the restoration of water and electricity supplies to the region.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. The Palestinian movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

On October 12, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of attacks on populated areas in the Gaza Strip. 450 ground targets were attacked in Gaza, Jabaliya and Khan Yunis. The IDF also reported that it attacked more than 3.6 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip, and about 6 thousand bombs were dropped on targets.

According to the latest data, the number of Palestinian deaths has reached 1.4 thousand people, more than 6.2 thousand were injured. In Israel, 1.3 thousand people died, another 3.7 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.