Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko said that the European Union has entered a “slippery slope”, creating “horizontal” sanctions mechanisms against Russia, reports RIA News.

According to the diplomat, these mechanisms create uncertainty in relations with Russia.

“What worries us is that recently the European Union has undertaken with irrepressible energy to create the so-called horizontal sanctions mechanisms – chemical, human rights, cyberspace. This means that the European Union legislation provides for the possibility of making operational decisions in relation to specific persons involved in these sanctions regimes, ”Grushko said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that this problem is typical not only for relations between Russia and the European Union, but also for world trade in general.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that US policy has led to a breakdown of all rules in international relations.

Also, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the EU sanctions against certain citizens of the Russian Federation are perceived in Moscow as a kind of “quality mark”, while he noted that he is ready for the fact that bans will someday be introduced against him.