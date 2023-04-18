Piskarev: US Ambassador Tracy’s refusal to visit the State Duma confirms the validity of the conclusions of the Russian Federation

State Duma deputy, head of the commission on interference in the affairs of Russia Vasily Piskarev explained the refusal of US Ambassador Lynn Tracy to attend a meeting of the Duma commission. His comment was published in her Telegram-channel.

According to Piskarev, Washington “in a boorish manner” refused to explain about the danger of the Pentagon’s biological laboratories along the perimeter of the Russian borders, which, according to him, confirms the validity of the conclusions of the relevant parliamentary investigation.

The deputy stressed that the response of the US Embassy in the form of an empty note “exposes the inability and unwillingness of the American side to conduct a normal professional dialogue.”

At the same time, Piskarev drew attention, Tracy found time to attend a court hearing in the case of opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza. (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of Russia as a foreign agent)sentenced to 25 years in a strict regime colony on charges of treason.

However, the deputy concluded, in spite of everything, Washington will have to be responsible for the results of the “activities” of biolaboratories.

Earlier, the US diplomatic mission in Moscow rejected an offer by US Ambassador Lynn Tracy to attend a meeting of the State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

On April 17, US Ambassador Lynn Tracy was invited to a meeting of the State Duma commission. According to TASSsuch a decision is connected with the activities of American biological laboratories in Ukraine – it was assumed that the diplomat would give the appropriate explanations.