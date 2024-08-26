The investigating judge in the case against the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez, has taken testimony as witnesses this Monday from four representatives of entities that financed Gómez’s chair at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) without, according to sources from the defense, the statements having provided any relevant data for the investigation against Gómez. The director of Wakalua, Leticia Lauffer; the CEO of the Barrabés company, Luis Miguel Ciprés; the CEO of Reale Seguros, Ignacio Mariscal, and the deputy general manager of the La Caixa Foundation, Marc Simón Martínez, who has assured Peinado that he never met with Pedro Sánchez to discuss the issue of his wife’s chair at the Complutense or any other issue, have been before the courts of Plaza de Castilla. Furthermore, the deputy director of the La Caixa Foundation has expressed his “predisposition” to continue collaborating with the UCM chair if it were to continue because, as he declared before the judge, the results have been “satisfactory”.

Simón explained to the magistrate that the first contacts he had with Gómez were in 2018, a couple of years before the project for the chair arose. In 2020, according to Simón, Sánchez’s wife contacted him to present this project, which could fit in with the foundation’s social purposes. The proposal, according to the press release, was approved by the foundation’s management committee, which has received reports on its operation within the framework of the monitoring committee. Simón also stressed that this type of collaboration agreement with universities or research centers is quite common.

The first witness to testify before the judge on Monday was Leticia Lauffer, partner of businessman Carlos Barrabés, who was also a professor of the master’s degree that Gómez directed at the UCM. The CEO of Wakalua, a subsidiary of Globalia, denied in the Senate’s commission of inquiry into the Koldo case having been the link to facilitate the rescue of Air Europa due to her links with Begoña Gómez, with whom she had a “very good” professional relationship in which there was “nothing unusual”. It was precisely the alleged relationship of the president’s wife with the rescue of the airline one of the issues denounced by the far-right pseudo-union Manos Limpias, although the Provincial Court of Madrid did not see any basis to open an investigation into this matter. After the session on Monday, sources from the defense assure that no new conclusions can be drawn from Lauffer’s statement.

The defence makes the same interpretation after the questioning of Luis Miguel Cipres, the CEO of Barrabés’ company. Asked “for the second time about the same issues related to the public contracts awarded to his company in 2020”, defence sources explain that Ciprés has provided “detailed” information that does not add “anything new to the investigation or to the complete contracting files previously requested from the public institutions that provided them to the UCO, which did not see anything irregular and which the judge already had.” Along the same lines, they explain that the representative of Reale Seguros has reiterated that the work with the Complutense “is part of its ordinary activity” of collaboration with various public institutions and entities.

Judge Peinado will continue his investigation, awaiting the National Court of Madrid’s consideration of Begoña Gómez’s request to close the investigation opened by Judge Peinado on 30 September. That same day, he will also address the appeal by which the Prosecutor’s Office requests the delimitation of the case.