Carlos Vivero, the deputy for Neuquén of the Frente de Todos, defended himself this Monday after being denounced by his partner Fernando Iglesias for “physical violence”, after the marathon session that gave half a sanction to the changes in the income tax.

“It was quite a strong exchange that ended with a little push, as if to say: ‘I got out of here’. And there the question ended, “said the official leader in dialogue with Radius 10.

The legislator remarked that “there was no aggression”, as denounced by Iglesias, backed by a statement from the Juntos por el Cambio bloc that criticized having crossed “an unbreakable limit for coexistence.”

In addition, he qualified as “provocative” to Iglesias and assured that behind his figure is former president Mauricio Macri, who seeks to “remove entity” from the “proactive” agenda of the ruling party.

Vivero expressed that the important thing was the decision to give impetus to the initiative to raise the floor for the calculation of the tax to $ 150,000, which this week will be discussed by the Senate, and which will benefit more than 1.2 million workers and retirees.

Fernando Iglesias denounced Carlos Vivero for physical aggression during the session for Gains in Deputies. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

The episode occurred shortly before the vote, after the marathon session in the lower house, and was announced by Iglesias himself with a tweet in which he denounced an attack.

“I just got out and when I was going to the bathroom a deputy from the Front for Victory came, approached, pushed me hard and I told him that I was going to report him. Physical violence is a limit that should not be crossed, “said Iglesias.

Shortly afterwards, the head of the JxC block, Mario Negri, described the event as regrettable and announced that a commission had been set up to “analyze the behavior of the deputy”.

The day after, the ruling party legislator framed the episode in the attitude of Iglesias during the 20 hours of debate in which he defined that he was “insulting our fellow women when they demonstrated, permanently yelling and denigrating each of the speakers of the ruling bloc “.

In particular he spoke of his bench pair Gabriela cerruti, who complained that Iglesias treated her as “crazy”, “boluda, cockatoo and underfunded”, along with the rest of her colleagues from the ruling party.

“It does not deserve more attention. This was part of a strong discussion that we had in a corridor where I reproached him and remarked on him, I demand that he finish, cut with this high level of permanent aggression on the women of my blockThey do not need anyone to defend them, but there came a time that became unsustainable, “Vivero insisted.

Although he pointed out that it is not a question of justifying his actions and that he will be submitted to the commission set up to analyze his actions, but that it was only a “push”.

“It ended there. Macri’s objective was to use Iglesias to belittle the good news“, sentenced the deputy of the FdT.

From JxC they announced that they will ask for the expulsion of Vivero’s body. “We are against all kinds of violence and we believe that physical aggression is too dangerous an extreme that it is essential to punish, “they said in a statement.

JPE