Deputy commander of the 18th Army Magomedzhanov died in a Sevastopol hospital from wounds

Guard Colonel Magomedali Magomedzhanov, who served as deputy commander of the 18th Army, died in a Sevastopol hospital. The death of the Russian military man was reported by the Public Chamber of Dagestan.

It is noted that Magomedzhanov, a native of the village of Khlut, Rutulsky district of Dagestan, died on Wednesday, February 14, from injuries received in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Related materials:

Magomedzhanov chose to serve in the Marine Corps from the very beginning

How told Head of Dagenstvan Sergei Melikov, Magomedali Magomedzhanov graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne School – “from the very beginning he chose the path of valor and glory – service in the Marine Corps.”

During the “difficult years for the Caucasus,” Magomedzhanov served as commander of the 77th separate brigade in the 177th separate marine regiment of the Red Banner Caspian Flotilla, which was recently given the honorary name “Guards” by President Vladimir Putin. Later he carried out combat missions in Syria.

Over all these years, Magomedzhanov has trained a galaxy of talented Marine commanders, Melikov noted.

Magomedzhanov also commanded the 61st separate Kirkenes Red Banner Marine Brigade of the Northern Fleet.

He taught them what he himself was guided by: to be a worthy officer, not to hide behind the backs of his comrades and to take care of his soldiers Sergey Melikov head of Dagestan

Related materials:

The colonel was buried with military honors

Melikov also reported that Magomedzhanov was buried on Saturday, February 17, with military honors in his native Dagestan village of Khlut.

He died while performing military duty in the Northern Military District zone; this military operation was the fourth and, unfortunately, the last for the colonel Sergey Melikov head of Dagestan

Representatives of the republican parliament, the Government, the Public Chamber, relatives, friends, fellow countrymen, as well as his colleagues and representatives of senior officers came to say goodbye to the military man.

Earlier, at the age of 72, the hero of the Soviet Union, Colonel General Valery Vostrotin, died. He commanded the 9th Airborne Company of the 345th Guards Regiment in Afghanistan. Director Fyodor Bondarchuk was guided by the general’s biography during the filming of the film “9th Company.”