For Cuno Tarfusser the three pieces of evidence that led to the life sentence for Rosa and Olindo were collected in a “non-genuine” way

A very important role in the presentation of the request for the revision of the sentence of the Erba massacre, in addition to the legal defenders of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano, was played by the deputy general prosecutor of Milan Cuno Tarfusser. Interviewed by Fanpage.itthe magistrate explained what convinced him to present the request and the reasons why he believes that the sentence to the spouses could be unjust.

The speech that Cuno Tarfusser makes with the journalists of Fanpage.it it is very simple and he summarizes it by explaining that the three pieces of evidence, which at the time of the facts had led to the sentence of life sentence for Rosa and Olindo, they are not genuine.

The three pieces of evidence to which he refers are, in order: the testimony of superwitness Mario Frigerio, the blood stain found on Olindo Romano's car, belonging to Valeria Cherubini and not appearing in any photo or found, and the confession of the spouses. All topics on which there has been much discussion over the years and which the deputy judge believes, as previously mentioned, to be not entirely genuine evidence. Especially in light of the technical and scientific developments that exist today.

Credit: Fanpage.it

The journalist then asks Tarfusser about the videos circulating online, recently broadcast by Fourth Degreein which the couple Bazzi and Romani are filmed while providing gods detailed stories of the massacre.

Tarfusser responded by saying that what everyone has seen in recent days are “pseudo-confessions”, made by the defendants in conversations with a party consultant, at a time when there was speculation of point to the inability to understand and want. Therefore, those would not be the confessions on which the trial was based and which led to the conviction.

Those on file, as he explains, are the confessions made by Rosa and Olindo on 8 and 10 January 2007. On the first occasion, immediately after the arrest, they said it to each other innocentexcept then confess two days later, in the interrogations of January 10th. In that case however, according to Tarfusser they were not full and clear confessions, but each of them tried to take the blame and exonerate the other and vice versa.

Another doubt for the Milan substitute is represented precisely those two days between the two interrogations, in which it is not clear what happened.