State Duma Deputy Yevgeny Marchenko sent inquiries to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee with a request to check the activities of Schema-Archimandrite Ioanniky in the St. Nicholas monastery in the Ivanovo region, reports RIA News.

Ekaterina Rybina, a resident of the Ivanovo region, turned to the deputy. Her mother Irina Agapova began visiting the monastery where Ioanniky preaches ten years ago. The woman moved there to live, and after a while disappeared. Then Agapova was found in Nizhny Novgorod, where she was allegedly taken out and forced to work.

According to Rybina, the pilgrims are restricted in their freedom of movement, forced to do hard work and to sell their own apartments. The woman writes that the relatives of hundreds of people are in despair and are afraid to contact the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to liquidate the “Church of the Last Testament”. The ministry stressed that the organization’s activities threaten the interests of society and the state.

Let us remind you that the leaders of the religious organization “Church of the Last Testament” Sergei Torop, Vladimir Vedernikov and Vadim Redkin were detained on September 22. Investigators believe that they attracted money from citizens to generate income from religious activities. In addition, they used psychological violence, due to the long-term effects of which some followers were seriously injured.