The possible restriction of imports of Czech beer by Russia will become an “important symbolic signal” that will show the consequences of anti-Russian demarches. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, April 24, by Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma committee on international affairs.

According to her, such possible actions of Moscow may become a necessary impetus in order to return “a sense of reality to the Czech political elites” in this crisis situation.

“Restrictions on the import of Czech beer is an important symbolic signal showing that for anti-Russian demarches it is necessary, as they say in the West, to pay the price,” she was quoted as saying.RIA News“.

The deputy stressed that the loss of the Russian beer market, which is the most important for the Czech Republic for its sales, will be sensitive for the republic’s economy.

According to the parliamentarian, the practice of such asymmetric measures is an important element of Russian diplomacy.

“At one time, decisions on Moldovan and Georgian wines had a sobering effect on Chisinau and Tbilisi. It seems that the effect will be similar in the case of Czech beer, ”Panina emphasized.

Earlier on the same day, Kommersant, citing two informed sources, said that the Russian authorities, in response to the actions of the Czech Republic against Russian diplomats, are considering the option of restricting the import of a number of Czech-made goods, in particular beer.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Sergei Zhigarev, in turn, called for finding other ways to resolve the situation with the Czech Republic instead of banning beer imports. He stressed that bilateral relations should be improved, and not complicated by the introduction of economic bans.

Sultan Khamzaev, a member of the Public Chamber and head of the Sober Russia project, has already spoken about such a ban. In his opinion, the current situation can be used to reduce the Russian beer market. He also called this approach a kind of “penalties.”

Tensions in relations between Russia and the Czech Republic arose after the Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Babis announced on April 17 that the country’s authorities suspected Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, the Czech Republic announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Moscow, in turn, on April 18 announced 20 employees of the Czech embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata. The accusations in Russia were categorically denied, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called evidence of a lie.

As a result of a series of announcements by the parties about additional measures, by May 31, seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people hired on the spot will remain in the embassies of the Czech Republic and Russia.