Social Democratic Candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arevalo They will compete for the presidency of Guatemala in August of this year in a second round, after the surprise result in the first round of elections on Sunday.

The former first lady finished first with the 15.78 percent of the votes, as the polls predicted, but the deputy Arévalo gave the big surprise when he came second with 11.8 percentalthough he was never among the favorites but in eighth place in the polls.

Who are they and how do they get to the second round?

the former first lady

Sandra Torres is the ex-wife of the late Social Democratic president Alvaro Colom (2008-2012), who supported the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), an entity endorsed by the UN that operated as a parallel prosecutor’s office and uncovered notorious cases of corruption, between 2007 and 2019.

“No more father government, now Guatemala is going to have mother government,” says Torres, who was born on October 5, 1955 in the northern municipality of Melchor de Mencos.

No more dad government, now Guatemala is going to have mom government.

Graduated in Communication and textile businesswoman, in 2002 she divorced her first husband, with whom she had four children, before becoming involved in politics.

She joined the National Unity of Hope (UNE), a center-left party that brought Colom to power and which she now leads. “Remember that women are good administrators. We stretch the money so that it reaches the home and I am going to stretch it so that it reaches the government,” says the 67-year-old former first lady.

In 2003, she married Colom, whom she divorced in 2011 to be able to compete for the Presidency and not infringe the constitutional regulations that prevent close relatives of incumbent leaders from being candidates, but The court rejected his candidacy..

Sandra Torres, candidate for the presidency of Guatemala.

She was detained in 2019 for alleged irregular financing at UNE, but the case was closed in 2022.

Torres lost the second round to Jimmy Morales in 2015 and to the current president Alejandro Giammattei in 2019. However, she was sure to defeat any rival in this second round.

“Whoever it is (the ballot) we are going to win,” declared the former first lady on Sunday night. A big challenge for her is her “antivoto”which reaches 41.4 percent of voters, according to a survey by the newspaper Prensa Libre.

The son of a former president

The sociologist and deputy Bernardo Arevalowho gave the surprise in the first round, is the son of the president Juan Jose Arevalo (1945-1951), who left his mark on the country.

On his shoulders rests the legacy of his father, who became the first democratic president after decades of dictatorship and put an end to the 13 years of caudillo Jorge Ubico, an admirer of Hitler who subjected the Mayan indigenous people to forced labor.

He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1958 due to his father’s exile in South America and France after Jacobo Árbenz was overthrown in 1954 by an invasion engineered by the United States.

Bernardo Arévalo celebrates his victory in the first round.

Árbenz was the heir to the progressive government of Arévalo, since In that decade, the Guatemalan Social Security Institute was created, the state University of San Carlos and the municipalities were given autonomy, and women and illiterates were allowed to vote..

In addition, in those two decades a port was built in the Caribbean and another in the Pacific, as well as a highway to link the capital with the Atlantic and compete with the railroad of the powerful United Fruit Company, which together with an agrarian reform that affected the American company, were the triggers to truncate the reforms.

Bernardo Arévalo, 64, lived mainly in France and Mexico and came to

Guatemala at age 15. He was Vice Chancellor in 1994-1995 and Ambassador to Spain between 1995 and 1996, during the government of the late President Ramiro de León Carpio. In 2020 he took office as a deputy and since 2022 he is the general secretary of Movimiento Semilla, of which he is a candidate.

During the electoral campaign, as a candidate for the Semilla movement, vowed to follow in his father’s footsteps to improve education, reduce violence and poverty that affects 59 percent of the 17.6 million Guatemalans.

Arévalo, who is running for the presidency for the first time, has said that he will not legalize free abortion – current legislation allows it only when the life of the woman is in danger – nor equal marriage, but he will not allow discrimination or stigmatization for gender or religion.

Not appearing among the favorite candidates, the polls did not measure the anti-vote for Arévalo.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP