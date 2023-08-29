MP Cotret: the German Cabinet hushed up the investigation on Nord Stream

Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany faction, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection Steffen Kotre accused the German authorities of hushing up the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. His words lead TASS.

“I cannot imagine that Western intelligence services do not know how the attack on Nord Stream took place. Allies, probably the United States, are behind this,” the parliamentarian said.

According to Kotre, the secret services of Sweden and Denmark do not want to cooperate with Germany, and the German government, in turn, prevents and does not want to inform about the progress of the investigation.

The deputy noted that a ship of the German Navy arrived at the scene of the explosions, but it arrived too late and was not properly equipped to investigate anything.

Kotre stressed that it is beneficial for the German authorities that Russian gas does not enter Europe in the prescribed volumes, consumers, to the detriment of their own interests, are forced to purchase expensive liquefied gas from the United States, the purchase of which was negotiated in the European Union even before the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The parliamentarian concluded that Nord Stream would be launched again only when a government that cares about German interests comes to power in Germany.

Earlier, the representative of the German Cabinet, Wolfgang Buechner, said that the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in Germany continues. The politician indicated that he was being conducted by the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe and the federal prosecutor’s office.