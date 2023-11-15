Who was going to tell Ismael Serrano that he was going to burst into the Congress of Deputies this afternoon to become the involuntary protagonist of the anecdote of the day at the investiture session. In the morning, Pedro Sánchez, when he spoke about the amnesty law, referred to a quote by Antonio Machado “Today is always still, all of life is now” to appeal to dialogue and coexistence. In the afternoon, Feijóo criticized Sánchez for “lying even on dates” since he had omitted part of the complete sentence which, according to the PP leader, would be the following: “Today is always still, and all of life is now.” . And now, now is the time to fulfill the promises we made to each other.” In this way Feijóo intended to accuse Sánchez of lying with the amnesty law. But the truth is that Machado did not write that part of the quote. And Sánchez did not miss the opportunity to smack his rival in the response turn, reminding her that that part of the quote is a version of Ismael Serrano, which the singer-songwriter himself confirmed on his X account (formerly Twitter). . «Not to give me shit, but that addition is not from Machado. It’s from yours truly,” wrote the Madrid singer.

“That’s what it’s like to search for things on Google,” Sánchez sarcastically snapped, unleashing laughter from his people. When Feijóo went up to the speakers’ platform, he tiptoed around the mistake and said that he liked Aute, Krahe and Joaquín Sabina and then described Sánchez as a Google expert who wrote his doctoral thesis with content from the search engine, which caused laughter from his deputies.

And so, amidst the laughter of everyone, an afternoon session took place that was much more entertaining than the morning session, filled with Sánchez’s one-hour and 45-minute speech, in which the issue of bike lanes slipped in, which almost, almost opaquely that of amnesty.

In fact, it was the first time that the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, had to draw attention and ask their honorable Members for silence. It is known that Sánchez likes to pedal and that he usually goes out on his bike to burn calories around the Moncloa with his helmet and glasses and without anyone recognizing him. Perhaps this cycling hobby explains why, between the war in Ukraine and that of Israel and Hamas, he shoehorned into his speech a complaint against the PP and Vox city councils that have eliminated bike lanes. Esteban González Pons, a champion in the art of gesturing, began to giggle and the murmuring of the deputies on the right forced Armengol to stop the session for a few seconds to ask for “seriousness and a little respect.”

Again in the afternoon Sánchez, no matter what, returned to the happy bike lanes (more laughter, more jokes, more murmurs) and Feijóo took the opportunity to criticize him for his efforts to bring up such a minor topic, which he attributed to his time as a private councilor. at the Madrid City Council, “his only experience” before becoming president of the Government, the PP leader reproached him.

Less tension than expected



The truth is that Machado, Ismael Serrano, Google and the bike lanes helped lower the voltage – the high voltage – that was assumed in this investiture debate, which many believed was going to be a pressure cooker due to the tension experienced in the street protests in recent days. Fortunately, the blood was far from reaching the river and, except for Santiago Abascal’s outbursts against the rule of law (“we are at the beginning of a blow to the Constitution and the Nation”) that he let out before leaving the Chamber with of his entire group, the most vivid expression of a blow to democracy continues to be Tejero’s shots on the roof of the Chamber, very close indeed to a guest gallery with Begoña Gómez, Sánchez’s discreet wife, sitting a few away. meters of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. We do not know if Gómez heard Ayuso call her husband a “son of a bitch” when he brought up the alleged corruption case of her brother.

For those who like statistics, we will say that Sánchez was applauded in his first speech 55 times (almost one ovation every three minutes) and Feijóo 67 times (one round every minute and a half). Sánchez, who is sometimes seen as a cold politician, shifted uncomfortably in his seat at some of Feijóo’s barbs, especially when he told him that “History will not grant you amnesty.”

And she also had to endure the push when she criticized him for boasting about presiding over the most feminist Government in history “and is going to fire the Minister of Equality”, which made even Irene Montero smile at her head, agreeing with her. That complicit gesture by Montero was another moment to remember an in-depth session, which was followed on site by 504 journalists from 150 media outlets, about 25 foreigners. Such movement was noticeable even in the Congress bar where Alberto, one of his dedicated waiters, confessed while he was multiplying to serve coffee, orange juice and tortilla skewers: “I haven’t sweated so much in a long time.”