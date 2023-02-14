Two years ago in the preparation of the Clausura 2021 squad, Deportivo Cruz Azul had the second most expensive squad in Mexican soccer, two years later, its devaluation has been considerably worrying and it currently occupies the ninth position.
Currently, with the sporting and managerial level of the institution, they are far from repeating the feat of May 30, 2021 when they won the title of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament.
At the beginning of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the daily RECORD revealed the value of the 18 Mexican soccer squads and highlights that the Machine has lost three places compared to the last tournament and six compared to the achievement of the ninth.
According to said list, Cruz Azul began the Clausura 2023 with the ninth most expensive squad in Liga MX, with an estimated value of €49.1 milliondevaluing a total of €6.3 million against Apertura 2023, since last tournament they competed with a squad that had a cost of €55.4 millionaccording to information from the portal transfer markt.
The La Noria team ranked third among the most valuable squads during the 2018 Apertura and 2020 Apertura, while in the year of consecration it had the second most expensive squad in the entire MX League, with an approximate value of €67.5 millionthat is to say that it is currently valid €18.4 million less than in 2021.
It should be noted that the worrying devaluation suffered by the Machine coincides with the arrival of the new administration, headed by the president Victor Manuel Velazquezwhich has implemented an austerity policy with which it has allocated very little budget to reinforcements, since the Clausura 2021 squad was the last one that the previous directive was in charge of.
To that we must attribute the team’s lousy tournaments since the achievement of the ninth star where the squads have lacked quality players in each of their lines.
