LaLiga He undressed Sevilla something more last Tuesday when he spread the Salary limit update of LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion clubs. The Nervión Club already had the worst first numbers and this time it has seen its figures worse after the winter signing market in which it has been, paradoxically, one of the teams that has most invested signing two players as Rubén Vargas and Akor Adamsboth under the transfer formula. The global economic situation of Sevilla is far from ideal and therefore the club is obliged to cut in all its areas trying to make the sports plot look as least as possible.

From the second march of Monchi of the club, Sevilla has experienced a Patrimonial loss accentuated in its sports template with more than striking cases. There are several cases of soccer players for which the club bet economically serious and that they have finally ended up going out to a reduced price, free or under the transfer formula.

Mariao It is at risk of joining this list. The Brazilian central barely plays with García Pimienta as demonstrated last Sunday when the coach decided to bet on the canterano Ramón Martínez Before doing it to play him. It is one of the captains, but its departure is raised to a Brazilian club under the assignment formula. Monchi invested in his signing twelve million euros In the summer of 2012.

50 million inverted

Last summer they left free from the club after finishing their contracts Óliver Torres and Lamela. Sevilla has also left Marko Dmitrovic, Óscar, Thomas Delaney, Ludwig Augustinson or Pedro Ortiz. In the signings of the six soccer players mentioned, the club invested around 20 million euros. Other players for which around 30 million euros were invested in transfers have not convinced during their stages in Nervión and that last summer they left ceded with few perspectives of becoming part of the Sevillist templates. Are the cases of Rafa Mir, Joan Jordán, Federico Gattoni and Adnan Januzaj.









Different are the cases of Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos or Marcos Acuñaplayers who left Sevilla this course and for which the club received around 30 ‘kilos’ after enjoying their good yields. Gonzalo Montiel It cost the club more than a dozen millions of euros and has now left back to River Plate in exchange for 4.5 million euros being champion of America and the World Cup.

During the spoiled 2023-24 campaign they left the club free emblems such as Fernando either Rakiticthey also abandoned the team at zero Papu Gómez, Rony Lopes or Idrissi And they left equally CORONA OR REKIK TECATITO at low cost. In many of the cases described, Sevilla made an important investment. The great sale of that summer was that of Yassine Bonoplayer for which the club was able to raise 20 million euros after having been considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.