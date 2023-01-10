The ruble deposit showed the highest return among the most popular assets with a conservative investment strategy in 2022. This is stated in the FinExpertiza study (Izvestia has it).

So, when opening a deposit for 100 thousand rubles at the beginning of the year and fixing profits at the end of it, a Russian could receive 7.7 thousand rubles. Having invested the same amount in corporate bonds, the investor would earn 7.2 thousand rubles, and in OFZ – 3.2 thousand.

Other most popular instruments showed negative returns in 2022 with a conservative investment strategy. So, for example, in the case of buying Russian shares in January and selling securities in December, the investor would lose 39.2%.

Investing in foreign stocks would also turn out to be a loss – in 2022, the S&P 500 total return stock index fell by 18.6%. When buying such shares for 100 thousand rubles, the Russian investor would lose 23.4 thousand, taking into account the exchange rate difference. Bitcoin became the leader in terms of price drop – over the year, the cost of a coin in rubles decreased by 62.8%, the study says.

The deposit is unlikely to retain its attractiveness in 2023, says Otkritie Investments investment adviser Alexey Deniskin. According to him, the yield on deposits is likely to remain within 7.5%. In this case, the debt market can be a good alternative.

The pressure on stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies may continue, Mark Goykhman, chief economist at the TeleTrade information and analytical center, said. However, the shares of a number of state-owned banks, retailers and IT companies, which have fallen in price last year, can turn out to be promising, for example, the expert added.

