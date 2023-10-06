Migration to the US



The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, affirmed this Thursday an agreement with the government of Caracas to restart the deportations of Venezuelan nationals who enter the North American country illegally. A measure for immediate entry into force.

The United States is restarting deportations of Venezuelans who illegally cross the US-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday, as part of an attempt to stem a record number of migrant crossings.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021, has faced historic illegal border crossings, fueled by a sharp increase in recent years of migrants fleeing economic and political turmoil in Venezuela.

Washington reached an agreement with Venezuela to repatriate Venezuelans “who do not take advantage of legal channels and instead arrive irregularly at our southern border and do not qualify to receive aid,” Mayorkas said at a news conference in Mexico City.

Speaking after meetings between senior U.S. and Mexican officials covering issues such as migration, Mayorkas described the move as part of efforts to ensure “strict consequences” for those who enter the United States illegally.

“We are a nation of immigrants and we are a nation of laws,” he added. The new policy takes effect immediately.

The announcement came on the same day that Biden, a Democrat, said he would expand sections of the border wall, a signature policy of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who is the favorite to face him in the 2024 presidential election.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have trekked through the jungle region known as the Darien Gap to reach the U.S.-Mexico border over the past two years. The record number of arrivals has strained resources in cities across the United States, and Democratic officials in New York and Chicago have sounded the alarm.

Cold diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela had made it difficult for the United States to deport Venezuelans to their home country.

The agreement will guarantee an “orderly, safe and legal repatriation,” the Venezuelan Government said in a statement published in X by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. Migration is a direct result of the sanctions, Caracas added, repeating his frequent accusation that the US measures are a violation of international law.

The United States has granted temporary protected status to Venezuelans who arrived in the United States before the end of July, but has now made the determination that those who arrived after that date could safely return to Venezuela, Mayorkas said.

The U.S. officials, who spoke Thursday about the move on the grounds that they were not identified, said the move was “a direct consequence of these individuals’ failure to take advantage of the legal avenues we have created and expanded.”

The Venezuelan exodus

More than 66,000 Venezuelans have arrived in the United States using avenues such as humanitarian parole for Venezuelans who request it from abroad and have American sponsors, one of the officials said.

Last month, Washington said it would grant temporary relief from deportation and access to work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the country at the end of July.

The United Nations estimates that some 7.7 million Venezuelans have emigrated outside their country of origin. Some 6.5 million of them have remained in Latin America and the Caribbean, where some countries, including Colombia, have granted them legal status en masse.

Although Venezuela’s economy has shown some signs of nascent recovery in recent years, thanks in large part to de facto dollarization, businesses are once again closing their doors as inflation hovers around 400%. Many Venezuelans depend on remittances from abroad to buy basic products such as food and medicine.

The Biden administration has only slightly eased a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions and other measures imposed by Trump against the socialist government of Nicolás Maduro.

Washington has insisted that Maduro must take steps toward free elections before considering any other significant sanctions relief, although the United States has faced calls from some Latin American governments to take such steps without further delay.

*Reuters