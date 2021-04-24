Deportivo returns to the Municipal de Miramar this afternoon (5:00 pm) twenty years later. The previous and only visit was in the Cup, in a first elimination round that would end in the Centenariazo party. Now it does so with a very different goal, although transcendent for the future of the club: to certify its presence in the First RFEF. The victory of Racing de Ferrol in Langreo (2-3) removes the leadership provisionally, but if they win and Numancia lose to Compostela, they will be mathematically a Pro team. The Marino de Luanco, meanwhile, receives the Coruña as the bottom of the group, with no options to qualify among the first two and 12 points from the Coruña.

If the history, the resources and the current classification are clear blue and white, the Marino’s data in his field is the opposite. Manel’s team multiplies his effectiveness in the special characteristics of the Municipal de Miramar, where it has only given up two defeats and favorites such as Burgos and Numancia have fallen. A fortress that joins the doubts that Deportivo presents as a visitor, where their records drop significantly. Only one win (Celta B) in their last eight trips. Five of the last six away games without scoring a single goal. Bad global data and a recent blow in the synthetic grass of Langreo (1-0) that do not exactly invite to be confident no matter how much the rival no longer has goals at stake.

Rubén de la Barrera has not shown excessively his cards, but the eleven will differ very little from last week in the victory against Numancia. The defense will repeat completely, Borges will continue in the middle and the big question is who will accompany Keko Gontán and Miku on the attack front. Rayco and Lara are opting for the position, although the main favorite is the Brazilian Raí. That is if there are no surprises, because the sports coach rehearsed in recent days an alternative eleven before the reduced and special characteristics of the Municipal de Miramar. Derik, Borja Galán and Beauvue are the low visitors. On the local side, the usual defense of five is expected and a very crowded midfield with Nacho matador being dismissed as the main handicap due to sanction.