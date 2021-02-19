Last Wednesday, The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 8 of Majadahonda has admitted the complaint filed by the Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF for its acronym) against the RFEF. as an entity in addition to Luis Rubiales, its president, and Andreu Camps, Iñaki Mikeo and Pedro González for an alleged “continuing crime of coercion, a crime of conditional lucrative threats, fraud, coordination of a criminal organization, integration of a criminal group and of prevarication “.

Deportivo, which has had a new president for a week, Antonio Couceiro, appointed by Abanca, has been against this decision. The A Coruña club has issued a statement this Friday to show disagreement by the decision taken by the Executive Committee of the ACFF without first consulting with all the clubs. The statement is as follows:

“The Real Club Deportivo, as a full member of the Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF), wants to show its total disagreement with the measure taken by the Delegate Commission of the entity to file a complaint against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federationl (RFEF) and other members of the federative entity, for an alleged commission of the continuing crimes of coercion, threats and administrative prevarication ”.

“The Real Club Deportivo considers that a decision of such scope should have been duly adopted by the highest plenary body of the ACFF in order to be assessed by all the members of the same and known before its filing. If this had happened, the vote of the Real Club Deportivo would have been contrary to the measure adopted, before which now it only remains to make this disapproval public ”.