In September 2016, two months before the US presidential election, candidate Hillary Clinton said: “You can put half of Donald Trump’s supporters in the basket of deplorables, in a broad way.” She later clarified her meaning: “racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, Islamophobes. Unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has emboldened them.” There is little doubt that there are people like that and that politicians like Trump embolden them, but there is little doubt that it was a huge political mistake to lightly place this insulting label on no less than half of the opposing camp. The episode is an interesting starting point for the analysis of a phenomenon that, according to polls, is going to have another explosion in France this Sunday: the anti-system vote of a large segment of Western societies that feels that the system has ignored them and considers them to be rednecks.

Trump won, and can win again, with a heterogeneous coalition of obscenely rich elites who do not want to pay taxes, lifelong middle-class Republicans, and then the mobilization of a group of citizens who were left behind in the globalized era: the losers of the modern era. This era has created winners in the West – multinationals, highly qualified individuals, polyglots, professionals active in internationalized sectors – and losers – small businesses, workers in the relocated manufacturing sector, in closed mines, people with little education, residents of peripheral areas, precarious workers of various kinds, etc. – This segment of the population, which in other times might have abstained or might have voted for the left, has largely aligned itself with far-right sovereignist proposals, such as that of Marine Le Pen.

The progressive proposal for protection through the welfare state might seem like a natural refuge for these people. But it has not been because traditional progressive parties have been considered co-responsible for the globalized system that coincided, for these voters, with job losses, precarization, and cultural disorientation. And, furthermore, because the conceptual poles of reference on the right/left axis are no longer free market/low taxes versus social justice. The conceptual poles are defined today on the identity axis: traditionalist right versus modernizing left, champion of sectors at risk of discrimination —for reasons of gender, sexual preference, origin, etc.—. And, in that paradigm, the defeated of the new era opt for the most radical version of the former, in tune with nostalgia for a time and circumstances that they perceive were more favorable to them. Of course, among them there are sexists, racists, and even fascists. But to call them deplorable in a general way is a gross error not only due to a lack of respect, but because it reveals the failure of disconnection and moral superiority that has alienated these sectors, making them challengers of the system.

These people have real reasons to be dissatisfied. There are many places where there are precarious middle and lower classes, where inequality becomes outrageous, where work no longer provides for a life in serene conditions. Unfortunately, unscrupulous politicians have taken advantage of their grievances, fears and resentments, hypnotized them and sold them a distorted diagnosis and crazy prescriptions.

As for the diagnosis, neither migration nor the diversity of identities are the causes of these people’s problems. The root of the problem lies in a predatory capitalism that has forgotten that social cohesion is an essential prerequisite for democratic stability—a virtue that also suits capitalism—; in a poorly governed globalization, which has produced immense profits for some and serious difficulties for others who have not been able to adapt well to the new world; in technological revolutions that leave some behind, and will do so even more with the emergence of technologies such as AI, which will cause enormous turmoil in labor markets. These are the problems, not migrants, nor the progress in the recognition of rights or non-majority identities. But attacking these things has been a convenient battle cry to close ranks, gain support—and divert attention from the real problem. Trump did it, who then approved a tax reform that favored the richest and annoyed the poorest 50%; Brexiteers in the UK did so after implementing years of savage cuts. The British problem is internal social and territorial cohesion, not workers from the EU, or the rules of the single market.

As for the recipes, the premise is that the Western far-right have very different approaches. In some cases they are ultra-liberal and it is evident that they don’t give a damn about the working classes – the case of Trump, Vox and many others. In other cases, such as the Polish PiS or the French National Regrouping, there is a greater propensity for social protection programs. But, in general, they agree on sovereignty, protectionism, and retrograde social and environmental approaches. None of this will offer solutions. Protectionist offensives unleash retaliation, and the spiral usually leads to higher prices. In Europe, sovereignty means the decline of the best instrument to protect European citizens in the modern world: the EU. The ultras no longer ask to leave it or the euro zone – deep down, they understand… – but they put a damper on the wheels of integration.

The British elections in a few days are expected to mark the breaking of the mirage, of this kind of hypnosis. After years of disastrous management, polls indicate that the pendulum will return to the box of a centrist social democracy. Other times – Trump, Bolsonaro, PiS – the pendulum has turned back after bad management. But sometimes it has only just come, without breaking the spell. And even when it is broken, nothing prevents another magic flute player from hypnotising again in the future.

The only thing that can achieve this is a great reformist task that governs capitalism, globalization, and the technological revolution in a way that mitigates their most negative aspects. The past was not idyllic, and even if it had been, a return is not possible. It is neither possible nor convenient to reverse globalization or European integration. We have to improve them.

In this complicated task, one must listen carefully to everyone’s complaints, and avoid the temptation of moral superiority. Behind the heterogeneity of the Western far right there are voters of different kinds. But, almost always, a key segment is that one, those left behind by modern times. Le Pen is strong among the working class, in deep France. Worse in the cities, among the educated classes. Brexit also won in the former, lost in the latter. Trump, the same.

Sometimes they are not in extremely complicated material conditions. France, for example, has one of the most generous welfare states in the world. Macron’s presidency has also had positive results: two million jobs have been created, poverty has been contained, the economy has become more dynamic. But the macro figures do not reach all homes in the same way, and to feel dissatisfied, indignant with the system, threatened by migrants, you do not have to be in an extreme situation. Some experts point to the concept of status anxiety. People who were not and are not at the bottom of the social rung, but who experience difficulties, suffer uncertainties, see the risk of sliding down the slope, that their children do not have a bright horizon. They are quite a few. Calling them deplorables, or fascists, is not the solution. They will raise the middle finger that they have been showing for a while with even more anger. Polarizing is neither: they will become embedded in their positions.

Patient, intelligent and restrained work is needed to build the refuge they seek in the midst of waves they do not know how to govern. A task that deactivates their indignation and desire for revenge. In Europe, it is the EU that can provide the best answers, not the nation states, and that is why — in addition to a thousand other reasons — the advance of the sovereignist extreme right is the worst news for the citizens in a fragile position who vote for them.

