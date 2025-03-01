The dependency care system has reached its greatest historical investment in 2024 With 12,000 million eurosbut the stagnation of state financing and the precariousness of many benefits consolidate a low -cost model that leaves hundreds of thousands of people in limbo. He reveals it The XXV opinion of the State Observatory of the Unitpresented this Friday at the Congress of Deputies by José Manuel Ramírez Navarro, president of the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services. In this report, the evolution of the system in Spain and its application in each autonomous community is analyzed, highlighting the serious inequalities and structural deficiencies of the current model.

At the end of 2024, 1,636,757 people They had recognized their dependency situation, with an increase of 106,558 people served. However, 270,325 are still waitingWell, because they have not yet been valued (127,879 people) or because, despite having recognized the right, they still do not receive any service (142,466).

The average time resolution time has increased to 334 daysten more than in 2023, and 34,252 people have died in waiting lists. That is, every 15 minutes a person dies in Spain without having received the attention he needed.

The differences between territories are still alarming. Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León lead the ranking with an 8.3 note on the scale of the State Observatory of the agency. At the opposite end, Murcia (3,1) and the Canary Islands (3.3) are still the regions with the worst system management.

Conditional investment and insufficient financing

The shock plan, which in recent years injected 600 million euros per year, has been paralyzed in 2024. Although Total spending has grown at 187 millionthis is due to a legal imperative derived from the increase of people served, not to a real political commitment. In addition, the Ministry has had to allocate 48 million additional euros to social security of non -professional caregivers.

Despite this record investment, financing remains far from the European average: Spain allocates Only 0.8% of its GDP A dependency, while The EU average is 1.6%.

Bureaucracy slows access to aid

The shock plan intended to reduce waiting lists, but in 2024 only They have been reduced by 26,106 peoplean insufficient rhythm to guarantee full attention within a reasonable time. If this speed was maintained, more than 10 years would be needed to end the problem.

In addition, the average waiting time continues to increase, which contributes to more and more people to die before receiving the benefits to which they are entitled. From the approval of the law in 2008, it is estimated that 900,000 people have died in waiting lists.

Telecare as the only provision for thousands

The “low cost” model is reflected in data such as telecare, which has become The only benefit for 65,973 peoplealmost 5,000 more than the previous year. In Madrid, this percentage is even higher: one in three beneficiaries in the region only receives this service.

In addition, 41.9% of the beneficiaries receive an economic benefit for family caregivers, with An average amount of just 264.11 euros per month. Due to dependency degrees, the aid is € 168.8 for grade I, € 277 for grade II and € 384 for grade III, amounts far away from the real cost of the necessary care.

Reform without budget increase

The government has approved a Dependency Law reform project, but without a budgetary increase and with many pending subjects of the current norm. To realize these improvements, experts warn that additional 1,000 million euros would be necessary in the next state general budgets.

In addition, they point out that Autonomous communities must expedite proceduresincrease the amounts of benefits and improve the intensity of services, as well as guarantee their compatibility so that the attention to dependence is really effective.

The XXV opinion of the State Observatory of the agency evidence that, although the number of people treated continues to grow, The system has failed to get out of precariousness. Spain maintains a low cost care model, but also in quality and efficiency, leaving thousands of people without the help they need and consolidating an uncertain future for those who depend on this system.