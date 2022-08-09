A new litter of Mexican juveniles have departed for the Old Continent. As long as the market remains open, other young nationals also have the opportunity to accept offers from European teams around the month: the most advanced case is that of right-back Julián Araujo, who is in minute details of closing his transfer with Porto this very week.
The right back of the Galaxy who will play the All Star Game, could leave for Portugal in exchange for 5 million dollars at the age of 20. Although, the transfer of Álvarez is not the only one in progress, other national talent, a world runner-up in the sub-19 category would also close his departure to Europe in the following days, Víctor Guzmán.
The press in Mexico confirms that Besiktas from Turkey has arrived at the offices of the Xolos de Tijuana now with a formal offer to finalize the signing of the Mexican center-back whom they have been following for several months and want to bring to their ranks this summer. The player is one hundred percent focused on Xolos, however, his agent and his club are working hard to make this negotiation come to fruition, because the player wants it that way.
#departure #Víctor #Guzmán #Besiktas #negotiated
