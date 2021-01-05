PSG announced last Saturday the signing of Mauricio Pochettino as a new coach. The Argentine led his first session in front of the Parisians yesterday and will make his debut against Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. In an interview with RMC Sport, Thiago Silva confessed that Tuchel’s dismissal was predictable and that he was not surprised.

“Thomas Tuchel? It is difficult to understand but it was foreseeable that it would occur. Inside the dressing room we all knew that there were situations that were going to change soon. In my opinion, Leonardo has taken charge of the situation and has chosen his option. But I think the dismissal was not planned after the game against Strasbourg, “the Brazilian stressed.

On Pochettino, the central added: “Mauricio Pochetino has done a great job at Tottenham. I think he’s very motivated 20 years after doing it as a player. He knows a little about the situation and the club he is going to. Of course everything can change a lot but he knows football a lot, he will work with high level players. I think they should do well in training, because then it is the players in the games that make the difference. “