The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, warned that the national government will restrict outings abroad in the coming days due to the appearance of new strains of coronavirus.

“We currently have 7,000 tourists who have to return to the country. that are in these places (in Brazil and surrounding areas), therefore, as of the decree that is renewed on March 12, the outflow of new tourists to the regions where the virus is circulating will be very strongly restricted ” he stated during a press conference.

“As for those who return, they will have a quarantine system, what modality is going to be disseminated is being established; each province may use mixed methodologies, but the idea is that it be a very, very strong control; that they complete at least 10 or 14 days with a PCR so that the virus does not spread in our country “, expanded the official of the government of Axel Kicillof.

“There is concern about three variants,” emphasized the minister, referring to the South African, British and Manos strains, although he clarified that “in America there is no record of income or community circulation in any country of the South African strain.”

News in development.

JPE