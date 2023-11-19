She died on Sunday after suffering from dementia and suffering for several months in declining health, the Carter Center said.

Carter and his wife were married for more than 77 years, establishing what they both described as a “perfect partnership.” Unlike many previous First Ladies, Rosalyn participated in Cabinet meetings, spoke publicly on controversial issues and represented her husband on foreign trips. President Carter’s aides sometimes referred to her – privately – as “Co-Chairman.”

“Rosalynn is my best friend…the perfect extension of me, and probably the most influential person in my life,” Jimmy Carter told aides during their years in the White House, which extended from 1977 to 1981.

Loyal, compassionate, and politically astute, Rosalynn Carter prided herself on being an activist First Lady, and no one doubted her behind-the-scenes influence. When her role in the highly publicized cabinet reshuffle became known, she was forced to publicly state: “I do not run the government.”

Many of the president’s aides insisted that her political instincts were better than her husband’s, and they would often request her support for a project before discussing it with the president. Her iron will, contrasted with her outwardly shy demeanor and soft Southern accent, inspired Washington correspondents to nickname her “The Steel Magnolia.”

In their later years, Carter and his consort said that Rosalynn was always the more political of the two. After Jimmy Carter’s crushing defeat in 1980, it was she, not the former president, who contemplated an implausible comeback, and years later she admitted she missed her life in Washington.

Jimmy Carter trusted her so much that in 1977, just months into his term, he sent her on a mission to Latin America to tell the rulers that he meant what he said about denying military aid and other support to human rights violators.